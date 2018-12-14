Brianna Perry Drops Star-Studded Album ‘Fortune Cookie’ Ft. Migos’ Offset & More

She’s been co-signed by the likes of Cardi B, & Missy Elliott, and now – Brianna Perry is releasing her 1st full-length! HL caught up with the rapper to hear about working with Offset, her dream collab, & more!

Make way for Brianna Perry, 26. The rapper’s debut album has arrived and true to its title – Fortune Cookie is as full of surprises. Standout single “Collins” is not to be missed, but with her features, which includes Offset, and “Look Alive” rapper Blocboy JB, the record as a whole is a must-listen! After hearing the album, it’s no surprise that Brianna was the youngest act that Missy Elliott ever signed to her record label. HollywoodLife chatted with Brianna EXCLUSIVELY about her dynamic debut, working with Offset, and the fellow Floridian she’s dying to collaborate with!

Fortune Cookie is out now! Why did you pick that title for the record?

I feel like when people open a fortune cookie, everybody gets a different message. I felt like with my project, when people press play, they all get something different, depending on where you are in your life.

When you were thinking about your debut, what did you want it to sound like?

I just wanted it to be real authentic, really me. I’m really proud of what I created, it’s so representative of me. All of my different moods, all of my different emotions, the egos, it’s all there.

“Collins” is the first single. What was the story behind that track?

That song was actually really fun. We recorded it in Miami. Yeah, it’s just talking about Miami, I’m having a lot of fun in the verses and I have my girl Hood Brat on the hook, she’s also from Miami, so it was just a really fun dope girl record. You just press play and ride out with your girls.

Your record also has a collab with Offset! How did you link up with him?

Just creating that record was so much fun – Migos has been doing their thing for a while, and shout out to Quavo too, so when we made that record, we recorded it in Miami at Hit Factory and it was just dope – the energy was undeniable…undeniable.

His album actually drops the same day as yours.

Yeah, and shout out to Kodak, he’s also dropping Friday. I think Dec. 14 is just a lucky day, all the heavy hitters are dropping! I feel privileged and blessed to have mine dropping that day too.

Is repping Florida important you? Do you feel a strong connection to your home state?

Yeah, definitely. I really do. I just feel like it’s my duty. I just feel like i’m representing women, not just my city, but women, and letting people know we’re here to do our thing.

Who’s on heavy rotation on your playlist right now?

Dirk. Lil Dirk’s album Signed To The Streets is so good, I think it’s an amazing album, I listen to it every day. The new Dani Leigh just dropped, I think she’s dope. I didn’t know she was from Miami too. I’m hoping I’ll get to collab with her at some point. Oh, and Beyonce of course.