Celebrity Chef Ayesha Curry Reveals Her Dream Dinner Guest And What She’d Cook For Them

Ayesha Curry recently opened a restaurant, but there’s one person in particular she wants to serve dinner to. Can you guess? She shared EXCLUSIVELY with HL!

Ayesha Curry, 29, loves to cook — but she wants to whip something up for a certain someone. When asked about her dream dinner guest, Steph Curry‘s wife told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Michelle Obama! I hear she’s a meat and potatoes girl, so I’d probably make my pan steaks with garlic and rosemary. Simple and classic, but SO delicious.” Sounds mouthwatering, right? But when it comes to what Ayesha loves making the most, her favorite dish is her mom’s brown sugar chicken. Yum! “It’s sweet, and sticky, and best of all reminds me of my childhood,” she said. “It’s a recipe my mom made all the time growing up and passed down to me.”

The mother of three, who opened up International Smoke restaurant in Houston this July, is passing down a love of food to her kids Riley, 6, Ryan, 3, and Canon, 5 months. “From a young age, I always brought my kids in the kitchen with me and let them be hands on,” Ayesha said. “It’s been wonderful to watch them get excited about food, and most recently, get excited about gardening! We’re growing basil and mint right on our windowsill, and it’s been so fun showing the kids how to cook with the herbs we’ve grown.” Not only is this time in the kitchen great for both her and the kids, but Ayesha believes that it’s the reason why they aren’t picky eaters! “Kids are more apt to try food they had a hand in making,” she explained. Moms, take note!

But where does Ayesha come up with all of her recipes? “I come from a long line of amazing cooks, so a lot of recipes come from dishes I ate growing up,” she said. “I also am fortunate to live in a place where we have some of the freshest produce year round, so many times I’ll take a beautiful, seasonal product and build a dish around it.”

It’s wild that Steph’s wife even has time for so much cooking. Food may be her passion, but she’s had a busy 2018 — and next year sounds like it’s on its way to being just as packed! Not only will Ayesha be hosting and executive producing Family Foods Fight, a multi-generational cooking competition show she just wrapped, but she’s also launching a food and lifestyle destination site Homemade soon, which will feature home products.

If you’re wondering how she manages all of this, especially with Steph’s NBA career, the answer is simple. The couple isn’t afraid to ask for help! “We’re so lucky to have a lot of family close by who are always happy to jump in and help out whenever we need them, so we have our little village that helps keep everything running,” Ayesha explained.

Sounds like the perfect set-up to give this amazing momma the best of both worlds!