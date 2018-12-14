Listen
Hollywood Life

Ariana Grande Drops Stunning New Song ‘Imagine’ & It’s A Must-Listen

Ariana Grande New Song
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif.
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Ariana Grande performs during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, in Detroit.
Ariana Grande in concert at the American Airlines Arena, Miami, USA - 14 Apr 2017
Just keep breathing, Arianators. Your girl, Ariana Grande, has a brand new song! Listen to her latest single, ‘Imagine’, here!

She’s on a roll! Fresh off the heels of her iconic “Thank U, Next” music video, Ariana Grande, 25, dropped a brand new song. “Imagine” arrived on Dec. 14, and it was an INSTANT hit with fans! Immediately after listening, one fan wrote, “Gonna go listen to imagine on repeat for the rest of my life ok bye,” before another said, “ITS SO GOOOOOOD #imagine.” And we couldn’t agree more!

“Imagine” is the first piece of music that Ari has dropped since releasing her star-studded “Thank U, Next” video on Nov. 30. The highly-anticipated clip showed the singer reenacting a series of films from the early 2000s! Mean Girls? Check. Legally Blonde? You bet! The most notable part of the video just might be Ari’s reference to her ex, Pete Davidson. “Sorry I dipped Pete” she wrote, in her burn book at one point! The singer even enlisted original Mean Girls cast member Jonathan Bennett and asked Kris Jenner for a little help with one hilarious scene.

2018 was truly Ariana’s night to shine, and she was award the Woman of the Year award at Billboard’s 2018 Women in Music event. She joined the likes of Selena GomezMadonna, and Lady Gaga, who have previously accepted the honor! It couldn’t have been a more fitting choice from the publication, after Ariana’s all-star year saw her breaking records.

Just when we thought 2018 couldn’t get any better, Ari gives us MORE music! Be sure to catch the full song for “Imagine” above.