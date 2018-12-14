Ariana Grande Shades Kanye West & Drake For Feuding Online: ‘Behave’ — You’re ‘Grown Men’

She’s throwing in her two cents! After Drake and Kanye West butted heads on social media, Ariana Grande asked them to ‘behave’ — but not for the reason you’d expect. See what she had to say!

Ariana Grande, 25, asked Kanye West, 41, and Drake, 32, to put an end to their feud — or at least take it elsewhere — with a pointed tweet to her fans. “Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but Miley [Cyrus] and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight,” she wrote on Dec. 13. “So if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.” LOL! So not only did she diss the rappers for their public fight, but she promoted her and Miley’s releases at the same time.

Ariana dropped “Imagine,” while Miley came out with a Christmas cover of “War is Over.” That’s why she followed up Ari’s tweet with, “Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next.” But they weren’t the only ones to respond to the feud! Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian, 38, tweeted directly at Drake following his fight with her husband, writing, “Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

So what were Drake and Kanye fighting over in the first place? It may be hard to track Kanye’s tweets, and Drake has only responded with laughing emojis on his Instagram Story, but here’s the skinny.

Kanye accused Drake of threatening him and his family, which is what Kim was referring to above. “So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect — So cut the tough talk,” he wrote.

This was followed up by a slew of tweets that claimed Drake “picks on people with mental health issues,” and that the two of them needed to chat so fans could see “people can talk without someone ending up dead or in jail.” In his rant, Kanye even said that the “In My Feelings” rapper had reached out to Kris Jenner, 63, instead of responding to him.