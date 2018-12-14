Amy Schumer Hooked Up To IV Amid Returning Sickness — Is She OK? See Pic & Her Message To Her Fans

Amy Schumer shared a photo of herself strapped up to an I.V. on Instagram! Read the message she sent her fans here!

Thankfully, she’s OK! Amy Schumer took to Instagram to share a picture of herself hooked up to an IV, along the with caption that asked “Am I glowing?” In addition to the hilarious question she posed to her fans, the comedian also shared the hashtag “#hyperemesisgravidarum”, indicating that she was still experiencing the side effects of hyperemesis gravidarum. Check out the picture below!

We reported earlier how Amy revealed that she’d be stopping her stand-up tour due to her illness, by sharing a video of her throwing up before a performance on Nov. 27. “Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set. I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time. I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it. Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage.”

Before that, on Nov. 15, Amy was forced to cancel a stand-up performance in Dallas, Texas at the Winspear Opera House due to nausea. Despite being hospitalized, she turned out to be just fine. When it came to the initial news of her pregnancy, her friends were not surprised at all. “Amy always wanted to start her own family, so she’s really excited,” a source close to Amy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The pregnancy didn’t come as a surprise at all to friends close to her, she has been talking about it since before she got married.”

