What’s New On Netflix In January 2019: ‘American Crime Story’ & More — Full List
Netflix is blessing us with gifts AFTER the holiday season! The streaming service will be debuting a new slate of shows and movies in January 2019. Check out the full list of titles now.
Every single month, Netflix unveils new TV shows and movies on its streaming service. Whether it be original content or classics, Netflix always has something for everyone. Starting on January 1, movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Mona Lisa Smile, Pulp Fiction, The Dark Knight, and more will be available for your viewing pleasure.
Netflix will continue to roll out shows and movies throughout the month. Solo: A Star Wars Story will be available January 9, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace will be available January 17, and Incredibles 2 will drop January 30. Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January 2019 below.
JANUARY 1
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk Down
City of God
Comedians of the World
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Pan’s Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
JANUARY 2
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
JANUARY 4
And Breathe Normally
Call My Agent!: Season 3
El Potro: Unstoppable
Lionheart
JANUARY 9
GODZILLA The Planet Eater
Solo: A Star Wars Story
JANUARY 10
When Heroes Fly
JANUARY 11
Friends from College: Season 2
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
Sex Education
Solo
The Last Laugh
JANUARY 15
Revenger
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
JANUARY 16
American Gangster
JANUARY 17
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
JANUARY 18
Carmen Sandiego
Close
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
GIRL
Grace and Frankie: Season 5
IO
Soni
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
JANUARY 21
Justice
JANUARY 24
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
JANUARY 25
Animas
Black Earth Rising
Club de Cuervos: Season 4
Kingdom
Medici: The Magnificent
Polar
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2
JANUARY 27
Z Nation: Season 5
JANUARY 29
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
JANUARY 30
Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2
COMING SOON
Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2
But with every new month, many shows and movies leave Netflix. Starting January 1, movies like How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Friday Night Lights, Kung Fu Panda, Meet The Parents, The Godfather trilogy, and more will not longer be available on Netflix. Watch these titles on Netflix before it’s too late!