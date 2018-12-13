What’s New On Netflix In January 2019: ‘American Crime Story’ & More — Full List

Netflix is blessing us with gifts AFTER the holiday season! The streaming service will be debuting a new slate of shows and movies in January 2019. Check out the full list of titles now.

Every single month, Netflix unveils new TV shows and movies on its streaming service. Whether it be original content or classics, Netflix always has something for everyone. Starting on January 1, movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Mona Lisa Smile, Pulp Fiction, The Dark Knight, and more will be available for your viewing pleasure.

Netflix will continue to roll out shows and movies throughout the month. Solo: A Star Wars Story will be available January 9, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace will be available January 17, and Incredibles 2 will drop January 30. Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January 2019 below.

JANUARY 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

Comedians of the World

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

JANUARY 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

JANUARY 4

And Breathe Normally

Call My Agent!: Season 3

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart

JANUARY 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

JANUARY 10

When Heroes Fly

JANUARY 11

Friends from College: Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh

JANUARY 15

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

JANUARY 16

American Gangster

JANUARY 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

JANUARY 18

Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

JANUARY 21

Justice

JANUARY 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

JANUARY 25

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

JANUARY 27

Z Nation: Season 5

JANUARY 29

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

JANUARY 30

Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2

COMING SOON

Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2

But with every new month, many shows and movies leave Netflix. Starting January 1, movies like How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Friday Night Lights, Kung Fu Panda, Meet The Parents, The Godfather trilogy, and more will not longer be available on Netflix. Watch these titles on Netflix before it’s too late!