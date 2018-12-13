Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & More Stars In Dresses You Can Wear To Your Holiday Work Party

Wondering what to wear for your holiday work event? Get style inspo from these trendy celebs and knock the socks off of everyone there! See pics below!

Wearing an appropriate dress to your holiday fiesta can be tricky, but luckily, these stars are giving us major style moments left and right! As a rule, you shouldn’t show too much cleavage or leg, but depending on your office dress code, now is the time to break out the velvet and the sequins, and show your personality! You could rock a black and gold dress to get in the holiday spirit like the Coach dress Selena Gomez wore to the Coach 1941 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Maisie Williams just showed off her new pink hair, and also wore Coach at the Mary Poppins Returns film premiere in London on Dec. 12. If you buy a dress on the sexier side, wearing a t-shirt underneath is a good trick to tone down the sex appeal and make it more work-friendly. Jennifer Lopez wore a classic black and white dress with thigh-high boots promoting her movie Second Act. She looked amazing!

Makeup maven Huda Kattan rocked a perfect combination of velvet and plaid on Dec 3 in London. This look is SO GOOD for a holiday party! If you work in a more creative field, try experimenting with feathers, like Kendall Jenner did at the #REVOLVEawards in Las Vegas on Nov. 9, wearing LPA. Click through the gallery to see more style inspiration for your holiday party!

If you work in a conservative field, take notes from Nina Dobrev at the Michael Kors x Kate Hudson dinner in Los Angeles in November, wearing a cape dress. Ashley Greene looked sweet and chic at the Brooks Brothers holiday celebration in L.A. on Dec. 9. Emma Stone wore a red satin dress at the British Independent Film Awards in London on Dec. 2. Lily-Rose Depp looked lovely in a black velvet dress at the CHANEL show in New York on Dec. 4.