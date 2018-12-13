Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & More Stars In Dresses You Can Wear To Your Holiday Work Party
Wondering what to wear for your holiday work event? Get style inspo from these trendy celebs and knock the socks off of everyone there! See pics below!
Wearing an appropriate dress to your holiday fiesta can be tricky, but luckily, these stars are giving us major style moments left and right! As a rule, you shouldn’t show too much cleavage or leg, but depending on your office dress code, now is the time to break out the velvet and the sequins, and show your personality! You could rock a black and gold dress to get in the holiday spirit like the Coach dress Selena Gomez wore to the Coach 1941 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
If you work in a conservative field, take notes from Nina Dobrev at the Michael Kors x Kate Hudson dinner in Los Angeles in November, wearing a cape dress. Ashley Greene looked sweet and chic at the Brooks Brothers holiday celebration in L.A. on Dec. 9. Emma Stone wore a red satin dress at the British Independent Film Awards in London on Dec. 2. Lily-Rose Depp looked lovely in a black velvet dress at the CHANEL show in New York on Dec. 4.