Tristan Thompson Shares Adorable Pic Of Son Prince On His 2nd B-Day: ‘Daddy Loves You’

Tristan Thompson posted a rare picture of Prince for his son’s second birthday on Dec. 12! Judging by the cute photo, the NBA genes must run in the family — see what we mean.

Like father, like son! Tristan Thompson, 27, wished Prince, his son he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, a happy second birthday on Dec. 12 — but also revealed his toddler’s hobby! The Cleveland Cavaliers player shared a picture of Prince holding a basketball about the same size as him, followed by another photo of the toddler smiling in a car seat. Tristan paired the sweet slideshow with a gushy Instagram caption to match. “Happy birthday to my son Prince, so blessed the man upstairs chose me to be your pops,” the NBA star wrote. “You’re my motivation everyday. Daddy loves you so much!!! 👑❤️❤️❤️❤️” The cherry on top was his choice in hashtag: “#MyTwin.” See the shout-out below!

Tristan took a lot of heat the last time he put his son on his Instagram feed, as he shared pictures of Prince with his half-sister, True Thompson, this summer. Although the photos were precious, fans accused the basketball player of staging the photo. We heard that Prince’s mom, Jordan, was especially not pleased that her son was put in the limelight for fans to discuss in the comments section! “Jordy is taking the high road and is not going to throw shade on Tristan publicly, but she’s super pissed about this,” a friend of the model’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on June 22. “She feels like he used their son for a publicity stunt and she’s convinced Khloe [Kardashian] is to blame.” There’s also that one bit of awkward history — Tristan and his current girlfriend, Khloe, were first seen together in August 2016, while Jordan was still pregnant with Prince.

But the mother of True has debunked the rumors that Tristan left his then-pregnant ex to pursue a relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “PS he never left ANYONE for me,” Khloe wrote in an Instagram comment in reply to a fan on Nov. 19. “I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.”

So cute! We hope Prince had the happiest of birthdays, and scored some three-pointers too.