‘The Real’s Adrienne Bailon & Jeannie Mai At War With Tamera Mowry: She ‘Refused’ To Help Them Get Raises

‘The Real’ co-hosts are fighting over salary discrepancies, according to a new report! Find out why Adrienne Bailon & Jeannie Mai are furious!

The Real talk show may be the center of some real drama, and it’s all about pay raises, reportedly. Apparently, while Tamera Mowry and Loni Love have a higher salary (with Tamera’s being the highest), they’ve also reportedly refused to help their co-hosts Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai negotiate for a higher salary, according to the Daily Mail. “Once they won the Emmy, Jeannie and Adrienne started complaining about how they knew they weren’t being compensated the same as their fellow co-hosts Loni and Tamera,” a source told the publication. “They were even talking about staging a walk out.”

At first, Adrienne and Jeannie looked to Tamera and Loni for help, but apparently, they were denied any assistance toward their hope of getting a pay raise. “Initially, they wanted both Tamera and Loni to support them in their quest to get better deals on the show, but when both ladies declined that definitely meant that lines were drawn,” the source went on to say. According to the source, Adrienne and Jeannie feel like the hosts are divided into “the Haves and Have-Nots.” The source added, “That’s the term they’d use to address the pay discrepancy between them.” We’ve reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

Recently, Tamera returned to The Real on Nov. 26 after the death of her niece Alaina Housely. “I’m OK,” she explained. “I’m sorry. Our family’s been through a lot, but the interesting thing about grief is that you’ve gotta find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time. It’s just been a little over two weeks…she would want me to be here. And she would want me…sweet Alaina…to move forward. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about this reported feud. In the meantime, check out all of the latest pics of Tamera and her family in our gallery above.