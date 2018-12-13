Taylor Swift Turns 29: Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge & More Stars Send Love To Singer On Her Birthday

It’s Taylor Swift’s birthday and her friends have already started celebrating! See the sweet posts Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge and more of Tay’s besties have shared so far!

Taylor Swift is being showered with love on her birthday! The singer turned 29 today, Dec. 13, and plenty of her famous friends have taken to social media to wish her well. Gigi Hadid shared a photo of Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, holding a box of treats and captioned it, “In honor of @taylorswift’s bday here’s a pic of Scott passing out frozen lemonade and pretzels- bc it’s possible that these are the ingredients he used to make one of the greatest friends, entertainers, and women the world will ever know!”

If that wasn’t already the sweetest thing you’ve ever read, Gigi continued to gush about her friend with a second photo of Taylor’s cat, Olivia, which she captioned, “I love you @taylorswift almost as much as Olivia loves it when we find her posing.” The model wrapped up her tribute by posting a third photo of herself with Taylor and their pal Lily Aldridge. She wrote, “cheers to many more years of time spent stargazing, cooking, and celebrating epic friendship (which is why we forgot to take pics this year ? lol) and all the adventure, love, and light you deserve. Thank you for being you, you are a blessing and inspiration to me and so many! x @taylorswift.”

Speaking of Lily, she shared her own birthday post for the “Delicate” hitmaker! She posted a throwback photo onto her Instagram story with a message that said, “Happy Birthday My Bestest Buddy Love you so much @taylorswift.”

Another Victoria’s Secret model and Taylor BFF, Martha Hunt, gave a heartfelt shoutout on Instagram. “Happy birthday to this queen @taylorswift! I don’t know how you manage to stay so humble and creative while balancing the weight of the world. I learn so much from you. Love you T!” she wrote alongside a photo of her and the songstress embracing and smiling for the camera.

Actress Ruby Rose also shared a message that reads, “Happy birthday to the beautiful @taylorswift!!!” She also shared a photo of Olivia’s head photoshopped with a unicorn horn on her.

We’ll keep updating this post as more of Tay’s pals wish her well. Happy birthday, Taylor!