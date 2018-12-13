Snooki has let fans in on her adorable baby gender reveal party. We’ve got the video where son Lorenzo hits a baseball and an explosion of color shows if she’s having a boy or girl.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi made the sweet revelation on Thanksgiving Day that she was expecting baby number three with husband Jionni LaValle. Now she knows the baby’s sex and shared the big gender reveal at a party with family and friends, as well as her fans via a YouTube video. The 31-year-old Jersey Shore star and her hubby already knew if they were having a boy or girl and held the party for everyone to find out. In a super sweet moment, Jionni threw a baseball with either pink or blue powder inside to six-year-old son Lorenzo. After a couple of practice swings, her son’s bat connected with the ball and an explosion of blue was released. Yep! Snooki is having another boy.

It’s a good thing too because Lorenzo made it perfectly clear in the video that he did NOT want another sister, as he already has one with four-year-old Giovanna Marie. At a pre-reveal luncheon that featured blue and pink cake, cookies and even canolis, Snooki asked her kids if they were hoping she would have a boy or a girl. “If it’s a girl I’m going to die,” Lorenzo told her and Snooki said he was being pretty overdramatic. Gigi didn’t have an answer either way.

It seemed most of her friends and family seemed to think she was expecting another son, as Snooki had “team blue” and “team pink” stickers which showed in the video how five people had picked blue and only two had gone with pink. Snooki made it clear she only wanted sons from now on in a 2016 interview with E! News. “I don’t want any more girls. If I have a girl, I’m just going to be really upset about it,” she shared. Wish granted as she’s having another little boy!