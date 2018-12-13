44 Cutest Celeb Baby Bump Pics Of 2018: Meghan Markle, Khloe Kardashian & More

So many pregnancies in so little time! 2018 has been full of expecting celebs, which means baby bump photos galore! Take a look at the best pics of budding bellies.

Some pregnant celebrities might choose to stay out of the spotlight when they’re expecting — ahem, Kylie Jenner — but others love flaunting their baby bumps. Whether they were posting pics to social media or posing on red carpets, these stars showed their pregnancies off loud and proud in 2018. Take Khloe Kardashian, 34, for example. Even though she kept her baby news under wraps for awhile, once she revealed that she and Tristan Thompson, 27, had a little one on the way, she flooded fans with shots of her budding belly. Yes! The mom-to-be wasn’t afraid to display every inch of her pregnancy curves in skintight dresses, and one of our favorite maternity looks of hers featured lacy black lingerie.

Meghan Markle, 37, though, may have set a record this year for public appearances with her baby bump. That’s because the newlywed confirmed that she and Prince Harry, 34, were expecting just days before they embarked on their first royal tour — and you know what that means! Meghan and her baby bump were all over the place, and she cradled it protectively at too many events to keep track of. But there was one thing in particular that fans were noticing about her baby bump. She kept dressing it up in blue! So either Meghan really loves the color in every shade, or she’s pregnant with a baby boy. Only time will tell!

These lovely ladies are far from the only celebs who have been making waves with their maternity fashion in 2018. Paola Mayfield, 31, has been flaunting her bare belly in bikinis and thongs on the reg, while Jinger Duggar, 24, tracked her entire pregnancy with progress pics in a black tee.

Take a look at the gallery above for the most adorable baby bumps of the year. There were an insane amount of pregnancy announcements this year, so good luck picking a fave!