Pink Slams Insta User Who Bashes Her Husband’s Parenting Skills — See Epic Response

Pink isn’t holding anything back! The mother of three went after a social media hater who criticized her husband Carey Hart. See her sarcastic comment for yourself!

Don’t mess with Pink, 39, and her family! After her husband Carey Hart, 43, was slammed for letting his son Jameson Moon, 1, ride a dirt bike, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer poked fun at the critical comments with a sarcastic Instagram post. “Chocolate is good for babies right?” she captioned a shot of her toddler covered in the stuff. “Help me Instagram, we can’t possibly parent without you.” LOL! But as lighthearted as the post was, one of her followers took advantage of the moment to open up about her thoughts on Carey’s parenting skills. Pink reacted to the dad shame with a lengthy comment of her own — and she was NOT happy.

“With your husband being in the spotlight so often with his complete lack of regard for proper care or concern at times with your kids, this comment isn’t funny, albeit, Jameson is adorable,” the social media user wrote. “I love your music, your kids are beautiful, but your husband, I’m sorry, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care. I know, it your fave button. I’ll miss your posts.” But instead of hitting that block button like the follower so wanted, Pink chose to fire back with some heat instead!

“You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father,” she said. “Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? Sh*t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?”

“These are both statements from a social media spectator,” the singer added. “I won’t even unfollow you. It’s not worth the trouble. You sound like a person that could learn something by looking at all of this. God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f*cking stranger.”

But Pink wasn’t the only one to come to Carey’s defense on Instagram. When a fan told the former motorcross competitor that he was putting his son in danger, Carey commented, “Move along.”