‘Once In A Lifetime Sessions’: Ryan Tedder Reveals How He Came Up With Hit Song ‘Apologize’

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of an all-new episode of ‘Once In A Lifetime Sessions,’ OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder reveals his songwriting process for the band’s first-ever single ‘Apologize.’ Watch now!

New episodes of Once In A Lifetime Sessions are coming to Netflix on Dec. 15. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder talking about writing the band’s first-ever single “Apologize.” He reveals that he was in Colorado listening to a bunch of “moody British music” when he started to come up with the song, which was released in 2006. He sat down to play the piano and iron the notes and lyrics out.

The first two lines of “Apologize” just came to Ryan, and he can’t even explain how it happened. “I honestly think it’s a gift from God. I’ve never been able to explain it,” he says in the video. That gift turned into a massive hit. Not only did it reach the top of the music charts, the song also earned OneRepublic a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Part one of Once In A Lifetime Sessions debuted in Sept. 2018 and featured TLC, Moby, Noel Gallagher of Oasis, and Nile Rogers. In addition to OneRepublic, part two of the series will also feature Snow Patrol, George Ezra and more. Each band’s hour-plus episode will include in-depth interviews and intimate performances with each artist, as they record new hits and old favorites. If you’re a music fan, Once In A Lifetime Sessions is for you!