Was that what we think it was? Fans are convinced that Meghan Markle’s baby kicked her belly while she was onstage at the British Fashion Awards. Take a look!

Meghan Markle, 37, dressed for two at the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 10 and looked stunning in a black one-shoulder dress. But gorgeous gown aside, it was actually her baby bump that stole the show! Not only did the new royal face a lot of backlash for cradling her belly “too much” while she was onstage — is there really such a thing? — but she drew even more attention when she appeared to feel her baby kicking. Aw! In a viral video from the event, Meghan stood in front of the crowd after presenting an award and reacted to something. The mom-to-be reached for her bump, closed her eyes and leaned back. The moment was brief, but it was there!

“She felt that kick,” one fan wrote. “Now everyone can calm down about her holding that bump.” Another added, “I’m pretty sure Meghan Markle is cradling her stomach because that baby is doing judo kicks in her uterus.” LOL! If Meghan’s baby was making moves in her belly, which usually happens closer to the 25th week of a woman’s pregnancy her first time around, that means that the newlywed is, in fact, due in spring like the Kensington Palace statement read. Hopefully that means we’ll be seeing her and Prince Harry‘s little one sooner rather than later!

Meghan has been putting her baby bump on display all pregnancy long, especially since she and her husband embarked on their first royal tour just days after confirming that she was expecting.

She felt that kick. Now everyone can calm down about her holding her bump, stay pressed. pic.twitter.com/6LdcJjvpJU — .pamela. (@_pammyyy) December 12, 2018

And after seeing her flaunt her baby bump in so many gorgeous outfits, the wait for Meghan and Harry’s little one feels endless! Can you blame us for being antsy?