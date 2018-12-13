Watch
Meghan Markle Caught Feeling Her Baby Kick At British Fashion Awards — Watch

REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, London, UK - 21 Nov 2018 The Duchess of Sussex will visit the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how the funds raised by Together: Our Community Cookbook are already making a difference. Supported by The Royal Foundation and published by Penguin Random House companies, Together features over 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. The Duchess, who has made regular private visits to the kitchen since January 2018, will meet the women as they prepare fresh meals for the local community in the newly renovated kitchen. The women will be preparing 200 meals in just one day, to be delivered to local groups, including elderly people's homes, homeless shelters and women's refuges. Wearing Club Monaco, Shoes By Givenchy Club Monaco Dress And Coat
Meghan Duchess of Sussex cradles her bump as she visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the 'Together: Our Community' Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, London, UK - 21 Nov 2018
Celebrity Baby Editor

Was that what we think it was? Fans are convinced that Meghan Markle’s baby kicked her belly while she was onstage at the British Fashion Awards. Take a look!

Meghan Markle, 37, dressed for two at the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 10 and looked stunning in a black one-shoulder dress. But gorgeous gown aside, it was actually her baby bump that stole the show! Not only did the new royal face a lot of backlash for cradling her belly “too much” while she was onstage — is there really such a thing? — but she drew even more attention when she appeared to feel her baby kicking. Aw! In a viral video from the event, Meghan stood in front of the crowd after presenting an award and reacted to something. The mom-to-be reached for her bump, closed her eyes and leaned back. The moment was brief, but it was there!

“She felt that kick,” one fan wrote. “Now everyone can calm down about her holding that bump.” Another added, “I’m pretty sure Meghan Markle is cradling her stomach because that baby is doing judo kicks in her uterus.” LOL! If Meghan’s baby was making moves in her belly, which usually happens closer to the 25th week of a woman’s pregnancy her first time around, that means that the newlywed is, in fact, due in spring like the Kensington Palace statement read. Hopefully that means we’ll be seeing her and Prince Harry‘s little one sooner rather than later!

Meghan has been putting her baby bump on display all pregnancy long, especially since she and her husband embarked on their first royal tour just days after confirming that she was expecting.

And after seeing her flaunt her baby bump in so many gorgeous outfits, the wait for Meghan and Harry’s little one feels endless! Can you blame us for being antsy?