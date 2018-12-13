Khloe Kardashian’s Hoping For A Christmas Engagement Ring From Tristan Thompson

Cue Mariah Carey…All Khloe Kardashian wants for Christmas is a ring on her finger! In fact, she ‘would be surprised’ if Tristan Thompson DIDN’T get down on one knee, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Tristan Thompson, 27, and their eight-month-old daughter True Thompson, “Khloe is excited and hoping for an engagement ring from Tristan for Christmas,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. But Khloe’s not relying on the Cleveland Cavaliers player to mind read, as “he has been dropping major hints,” our source explains. “She would be surprised if he did not get on his knee and ask for her hand in marriage on Christmas morning, or maybe even on New Year’s Eve.” And our insider got into the specifics of what exactly those “hints” are. Khloe Kardashian , 34, is pretty confident that her Christmas wish list will be answered this holiday, we’re hearing. Since she’s celebrating Santa day in Ohio with, 27, and their eight-month-old daughter, “Khloe is excited and hoping for an engagement ring from Tristan for Christmas,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY tells. But Khloe’s not relying on theplayer to mind read, as “he has been dropping major hints,” our source explains. “She would be surprised if he did not get on his knee and ask for her hand in marriage on Christmas morning, or maybe even on New Year’s Eve.” And our insider got into the specifics of what exactly those “hints” are.

“All the signs are there, they have been talking about marriage and about having more kids, too,” our source continues. The Cavs’ less than stellar record this season, which currently stands at 7-21, has put less pressure on Tristan and therefore steered his chats with Khloe into “having more children,” a source close to the NBA star EXCLUSIVELY told us on Dec. 7. And as we’ve also told you, there was the additional report that they’re “actively trying” for baby No. 2, as a source claimed to Us Weekly on Dec. 5! Well, Tristan’s Cleveland home base is certainly ready to serve as a romantic backdrop should the basketball player pop the question. He and Khloe revealed a decked-out home for the holidays, outfitted with a ginormous Christmas tree , marching soldier statues, white elk figurines and more. With all the pretty sights, it’s hard to focus on ugly memories…but they haven’t been forgotten.

“There was a time that Khloe was not sure that she wanted to get married to Tristan,” our source adds, admitting that “she is still apprehensive about walking down the aisle.” It’s been eight months since her boyfriend’s cheating scandal blew up in everyone’s faces, and although they’ve since made amends, we relived Khloe’s hurt in recent episodes of KUWTK…in addition to some tweets calling out her once disloyal boo!

“But she loves Tristan, has done a lot of work to forgive him and wants to keep her small family together,” our source then says. From celebrating Thanksgiving as a family of three, to Khloe flying her and True to Ohio well before Christmas, the mother’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. With that said, our source tells us that Khloe’s “open to taking it one step at a time with him, which is why she would say yes to a romantic holiday marriage proposal.”