‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Is ‘Obsessed’ With Baby Brooklyn & Seeing Kenya Play Mommy

Kenya Moore’s newborn is only bringing the mom and her former ‘RHOA’ co-star, Cynthia Bailey, ‘even closer,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned — here’s why!

Cynthia Bailey’s newfound role as an honorary auntie is doing wonders for her friendship with Kenya Moore, 47. After Kenya welcomed her daughter Brooklyn with husband Marc Daly on Nov. 4, the new mom and Cynthia are finding more to bond over than when they used to share screen time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta! “Cynthia is obsessed with baby Brooklyn and seeing Kenya as a mom,” a source close to Cynthia EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She can’t stay away from that baby!” Brooklyn has even “brought [Cynthia] and Kenya even closer,” our source says, as Cynthia has been happy to lend her two cents on parenting.

“Cynthia loves babies and kids and everything about being a mom, and has been truly instrumental in helping Kenya with little tips and tricks,” our source explains. The RHOA star has a 19-year-old daughter, Noelle Robinson, who left home for college in August. As the mom told us she’ll be an “empty nester” (save for the addition of her new boyfriend, Mike Hill) in Season 11, our source says that Cynthia’s now “constantly texting Kenya, checking in, and offering her help.” She’s so doting, our source goes so far as to say “not a day goes by that Cynthia doesn’t reach out to Kenya.”

“She will happily hold that baby anytime and thinks she’s the most beautiful little thing,” our source adds. And there’s photographic evidence to this! Home for the holidays, Noelle and her mom paid a visit to see Kenya’s newborn, and the student shared a picture from the trip on Dec. 12 — see it below! In the photo, Cynthia and her mini me gaze adoringly down at Kenya’s own little twin. It added to the many times we’ve already seen Brooklyn on our Instagram feeds, as her proud momma has posted a steady stream of baby pictures since Nov. 22. Cuteness overload!

Cynthia is not the only RHOA face that Kenya’s receiving moral support from. “Kandi [Burruss] also has been checking in on Kenya,” our source reveals, which is touching considering that Kandi is pregnant with her third child! “Seeing Kenya with a baby makes Kandi want it that much more right now,” our source goes on. “Kandi knows her next baby is not far away and she can’t wait to then share that special moment with Kenya.” In reaction to the show of camaraderie, our source also says that “it means the world to Kenya to have everyone’s support even though she’s not a RHOA cast member this season.”

We’re thrilled that Kenya’s exit from RHOA hasn’t affected her friendships, especially with Cynthia. But the current Bravo star already let us know they were still going strong! “I do miss having her around this season, but you have to realize Kenya is close and I see her outside of filming anyways,” Cynthia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 1. “So I still get to see Kenya, I just don’t get to see her on the show.” But it won’t be long until they’re reunited on the small screen, as Cynthia excitedly added, “But guess what? Surprise, surprise, surprise — Kenya does make an appearance!”