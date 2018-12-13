Nicki Minaj Confirms New BF Kenneth Petty Wants Her To ‘Be His Wife’ Amid Marriage Rumors

Three weeks after being seen with a diamond ring on her finger, Nicki Minaj is now claiming that Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty wants to wife her up. Will they make it happen soon?

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth “Zoo” Petty are apparently hearing wedding bells after their romance just became Instagram official on Dec. 9. The relationship has jumped from a grinding video to now, an Instagram post about marriage, within a matter of hours on Dec. 13! “He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” Nicki, 36, wrote under a photo of her and Kenneth taken at her birthday party in The Lodge by STK in New York City on Dec. 12. The words were borrowed straight from Nicki’s song, “Majesty,” so it’s unclear if she was just trying to rile up the Barbz. But Nicki wants the caption to become a reality, according to what a source told us!

“Nicki Minaj is head over heels in love and wants to get married to Kenneth ASAP!” a source close to Nicki EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Dec. 12. “She has such an amazing connection to him that she hasn’t ever felt before, that she really wants to take things to the next level.” And she wants to “speed up the relationship” even more, our source added. In addition to marriage, the two have reportedly had “the baby talk,” TMZ claimed, and the outlet reported that they’ve been dating for just two months. Nicki was even photographed flashing a diamond ring on her finger on Nov. 27! But there’s context to this whirlwind romance — Nicki actually tried out a relationship with Kenneth when she was just 16 years old.

Judging on her Instagram feed as of late, Nicki’s already in the honeymoon phase with her new boo. She has posted a slew of PDA pictures with her high school sweetheart that gave fans “smthn to talk about,” as Nicki said in one of the pictures. From a snap of the bikini-clad rapper and Kenneth on a hotel bed on Dec. 10, to a shot of the new BF grabbing the rapper’s thigh on Dec. 9, it’s not hard to envision these two at the altar.

But that doesn’t mean everyone’s welcoming the image of a Mrs. Nicki Petty! The chart-topper’s relationship faced backlash in light of his criminal record, which includes his official status as a registered sex offender.