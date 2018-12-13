Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Clear Favorite’ To Replace Ellen DeGeneres If Comedian Quits Her Show

With Ellen DeGeneres contemplating putting and end to her longtime talk show, Kelly Clarkson is now reportedly being groomed as her possible replacement. We’ve got the details.

Pop superstar Kelly Clarkson is getting her own daytime talk show in 2019 and has snagged the prime spot as the lead-in to Ellen DeGeneres‘ venerable daytime chat fest. The 60-year-old host has been at it since 2003 and is contemplating finally calling it a day, revealing to the New York Times that once her current contract is up in 2020, she’s thinking about moving on. That gives plenty of time for NBC execs to groom Kelly to take her place as America’s daytime sweetheart of a talk show host.

According to The Blast, execs are “grooming Clarkson to take over the time slot once Ellen finally leaves daytime, which they expect sooner, rather than later.” They add that “those involved with the decision to invest in the singer really believe she’s the superstar who can pull off replacing the big shoes that Ellen will leave behind.”

Kelly has made many appearances on Ellen and it was very telling when during a stop by the show on April 26 ahead of the singer’s hosting gig at the Billboard Music Awards, she played talk show host. Ellen gave her a desk and swapped positions, allowing Kelly to showcase her talk show hosting potential. The “Stronger” singer has gushed about how much she loves her gift of gab and The Kelly Clarkson Show will be debuting in Sept. of 2019 as Ellen’s lead-in on NBC stations nationwide.

The 36-year-old filmed the pilot on Aug. 10 with guests Josh Groban, Terry Crews and Chloë Grace Moretz and told Jimmy Fallon during a Sept. 19 Tonight Show appearance that, “At the pilot, I got, you know, people to sing with me and do little skits. So it’s very musical as well. It would be weird if it wasn’t.” She added “We sing everyday on the show and do like this fan request thing, it’s fun.”

Ellen is looking to return to her comedy roots and her Netflix standup special Relatable drops on Dec. 18. After being everyone’s best daytime buddy for 16 seasons, she finally gets to let loose with plenty of curse words and jokes about the luxury lifestyle her popular show has brought her. Her brother Vance told the Times, “After doing the show for 16 years, it’s second nature. She wanted to break out of, not a rut, but a mold.” Ellen’s wife Portia de Rossi told the publication, “I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle.”