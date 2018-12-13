Did Ye get burned by a birch? While visiting a Miami garden, Kanye West got trolled by a talking (and beatboxing!) tree, but even Yeezy had to laugh at the redwood’s jokes.

After the year that Kanye West, 41, has had, it’s not surprising to see him get into a one-on-one with a tree. While visiting The Night Garden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami, Florida, Ye took a moment to strike up a conversation with a tree…who happened to talk back! “What are you famous for?” the tree, named Archimedes, asked, to which Kanye responded with the ever-so-humble answer of, “Everything.”

“You’re famous for everything?” Archimedes said, taken aback for a second by such an answer. “Let me ask you a question, Kanye. It’s been plaguing my mind for a while. Do you make our Yeezys in size tree?” This caused Kanye to laugh, as Archimedes said he was “looking for a pair, but no one has them.” That alone should have made Kanye’s day, but then the Tree began to beatbox for Yeezy. Kanye even started to freestyle, teaming up with a rapping redwood (or a beatboxing banyan?) for a hot second. “You did an excellent job, Kanye.”

So, when do we get the Kanye x Archimedes album? With how Kanye has been pumping out the music this year, it wouldn’t be surprising if he and the tree drop a mixtape before the year is over. In 2018, Kanye has overseen the production of Pusha T’s DAYTONA, Nas’s NASIR, Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E and KIDS SEE GHOSTS, the collaboration between Kanye and Kid Cudi. Plus, don’t forget ye, Kanye’s eighth studio album. Plus, Kanye could also drop his rumored Yandhi album any minute now.

Watch what happens when a beatboxing tree meets Kanye West@kanyewest @FairchildGarden pic.twitter.com/eyYly3UfZi — Nannette M. Zapata (@ZapataNannette) December 13, 2018

Kanye was in Miami to celebrate the annual Art Basel festivities, according to PEOPLE. He was down for mostly music events,” a source tells the publication. “Over the weekend he stopped into Bar Bevy and grabbed dinner with Jonathan Cheban at Swan in Miami’s Design District, did an impromptu performance of his new song with XXXtentacion and partied late into the night at Story with Lil Wayne.” Wait, he didn’t invite Archimedes to the VIP room? Rude.

Speaking of rude, Kanye got into hot water during a recent trip to New York City. While watching the opening night of The Cher Show on Broadway, Kanye got called out for looking at his phone throughout the entire performance, which prompted Ye to actually apologize. “please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece,” he tweeted.