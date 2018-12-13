Jinger Duggar Reveals All The Things She Loves About Motherhood In New Pic With Daughter, 4 Mos.

This new mom is counting her blessings! Jinger knows how lucky she is to have a healthy baby girl, and she opened up about the ‘gift’ of motherhood in an adorable Insta post.

Motherhood looks good on Jinger Duggar, 24 — and it must feel good too because the new mom revealed all of the reasons she loves her life now that four-month-old Felicity Vuolo is in it! “I love being a mother,” she captioned a Dec. 13 Instagram post. “I love it that the first thing I see in the morning is her little smile. I love it that she can’t contain her excitement when she hears her daddy’s voice. I love it that she crinkles her nose when she laughs…just like I do. I love it that she is my daughter.” How sweet is that?

But wait, there’s more! Jinger also opened up about the responsibility of raising Felicity, recognizing that it’s something she and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, get to do. It’s a privilege! “Motherhood is a gift,” she wrote. “It’s a gift not to be taken for granted and it’s a gift that ought not be despised. It’s a unique gift that allows me to demonstrate toward my daughter the love that God has graciously demonstrated toward me. It’s a profound gift that reveals the heart of God in a way I had never imagined. It’s a weighty gift that places upon my shoulders the nurture of this tiny soul. Motherhood is a gift for which I thank God every day.”

As if Jinger’s caption wasn’t sweet enough already, her mother/daughter photo with Felicity was even cuter. The two were looking right into each other’s eyes and wearing matching smiles.

Felicity may be teeny tiny, but she’s already known for her signature style. The little one always accessorizes to a tee! In this particular pic, she had a bow headband on underneath her pink hood. Too cute!