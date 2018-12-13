Jennifer Lopez Vs. Rihanna: Who Rocked The Giant Pink Pouf Dress Better?

It’s a battle of the poufy pink dresses! When Jennifer Lopez walked the carpet in her giant pink gown at the NYC premiere of ‘Second Act’ on Dec. 12, it reminded us of Rihanna’s 2015 Grammys dress!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, looked stunning on Dec. 12 in her overflowing, almost all-consuming pink frilly dress, as she walked the red carpet at the NYC premiere of her new movie, Second Act. The bright pink babydoll number trailed behind her, overflowing with fabric at every turn. The actress paired the bold stylistic choice with silver heels, a high bun at the top of her head, and dangling earrings. The extra-ness of the dress also reminded us of Rihanna’s, 30, Grammy Awards Giambattista Valli dress from 2015 -– both pink dresses had a huge amount of fabric, and kind of swallowed the women who wore them.

Besides the obvious of the two dresses being Barbie pink, both options covered a lot of skin, but also, showed a little bit at the same time. Rihanna’s 2015 dress differs from JLo’s in that RiRi’s was sleeveless with silver embellishments along the borders near her chest. Since hers was sleeveless, the puffiness of the dress was balanced out by the top of her torso and arms. JLo’s dress had a cape that fell down from the top of her back, and the dress stopped at her mid-thigh, as opposed to RiRi’s floor-length dress.

Both women smartly decided to let the dress do the talking with their hair pulled up and out of their faces. With their hair up, the focus was purely on the dress, and in both cases, they surely made a massive statement. There’s no need to add necklaces either, and both women realized that that would’ve been just too much. JLo and RiRi opted for low-key jewelry on their ears, but we think JLo takes the cake with her dress. By showing off her arms and legs, with much of the fabric following behind her instead of in front of her, you can still make out JLo’s figure, and she isn’t completely swallowed by cloth. Well done, ladies, but this win goes to JLo!

After her pink dress ensemble, JLo went for a more subdued sexy look in a white v-neck curve-hugging dress for the after-party. The high slit showed off her daring approach to fashion, and how she just keeps on winning!