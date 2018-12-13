Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Insanely Toned Legs In White Dress With Slit For ‘Second Act’ After-Party

After the premiere is the after-party! Jennifer Lopez changed into a white dress for the ‘Second Act’ post-premiere party on Dec. 12, and her toned legs were on full display in the ensemble. Check it out!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, wrapped up an insanely busy press day with the NYC premiere of her new movie, Second Act, on Dec. 12, which concluded with an after-party. For the bash, Jen rocked a plunging white dress, which featured a thigh-high slit and asymmetrical hemline. She posed for photos with her left leg stuck out, putting her insane thigh and calf muscles on display. The belted look also allowed for some major cleavage, and Jennifer looked sexy and chic all at the same time. She completed the look with her hair in a top knot and silver heels.

At the after-party, Jen spent time with her BFF in the movie AND real life, Leah Remini, while the ladies were also joined by co-star, Vanessa Hudgens. The three ladies made quite an epic threesome as photographers snapped photos of them! Earlier in the night, Jen really stood out on the premiere red carpet, wearing a poofy pink dress that seemed to go on for miles. Of course, her man, Alex Rodriguez, was also in attendance for all the festivities, and was even seen leading her from the car to the after-party like a true gentleman.

It’s been almost two years since J.Lo and A-Rod started dating, and although she recently insisted they’re not engaged, it’s no secret that they live their lives as a family. While Jen has ten-year-old twins, A-Rod has two daughters, aged 14 and ten. “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine,” Jennifer told People. “And they embraced each other right away. [It was], I get a new brother and sisters to hang out with all the time, and it’s nice.”

Alex added that the kids have become “best friends” since the pair blended their families, too. “That keeps us both grounded and appreciative,” he admitted. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.”