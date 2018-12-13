Jennifer Lopez Reveals How A-Rod Feels About Her Steamy Sex Scenes In Movies

Jennifer Lopez has a hot shower scene with Milo Ventimiglia in their new film ‘Second Act.” The superstar reveals how her BF Alex Rodriguez feels about her steamy on-screen moments.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are coming up on two years of dating this winter. But in that time the hunky former New York Yankee hasn’t seen his lady in a current film on the big screen having a steamy sex scene with another man. In her new flick Second Act she gets wet with Milo Ventimiglia, who plays her boyfriend and Andy Cohen totally went there in a Sirius XM radio interview with JLo on Dec. 12. “Thankfully super early in the film we get a shower scene…what did A-Rod say about seeing you and Milo up there? he asked.

“You know he didn’t say anything. He loved the movie though,” she thoughtfully replied and added, “He didn’t say anything. He didn’t go there. He was like ‘okay this is part of…this is what we’re doing.” Andy noted that Jennifer has several movies in the pipeline for next year and asked her if her relationship with Alex made her rethink taking parts with “hot and heavy” scenes featuring other actors. “Of course I think about it and I always do what’s appropriate and professional. I’ve been doing this a long time. But yeah, I wouldn’t take anything that would make me feel super uncomfortable in my real life.” Awww!

“If I take it on, I’m going to do it and do it in a way that if he saw it — or anybody saw it who knew me — I would never feel like ‘god I wish I didn’t do that,” Jennifer continued. Andy then asked her if there would be a conversation where she came home from a day of shooting and say to Alex “Oh hey by the way I was making out with George Clooney today for two hours.” Wait, she actually did to that 1998’s Out of Sight.

Jen responded, “No, you don’t do that. You don’t do that because what’s the use? They might cut it out of the movie,” she said with a hearty laugh. “Why make trouble? We cross that bridge when we come to it.”Jennifer did give A-Rod fair warning that he’d be seeing her make out with Milo on screen. “I did say to him, just so you know, there’s kissing scenes with me and Milo and he was like ‘yo it’s ok baby,'”she added.