Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Wild Garter Belt Jeans In New Pic

Ireland Baldwin is gearing up for Christmas in the sexiest way! She posed in garter belt jeans with upper thigh cut-outs in a new photo, and her outfit was so sexy that she questioned if Santa would still pay her a visit this Christmas!



Ireland Baldwin, 23, is getting ready for Santa’s arrival, but, her outfit could be the reason the big guy in red doesn’t stop at her house this Christmas. The model posted a new photo on Instagram wearing garter belt jeans with thigh cut-outs on December 13. “Soooo do you think Santa will still come if I wear these pants?”, she captioned the full-length selfie. — Take a look below!

The daughter of actor Alec Baldwin donned an all black outfit in the snap. She held a traditional red and white Santa hat in her left hand, as she kept a poker face on. Ireland even bared her midriff in a cropped long sleeve shirt. The model brushed her brunette hair to the side as she stood in what appears to be a bathroom.

Ireland has been on her A-game this year, having landed campaigns including PETA and Guess. When we caught up with her in February, she explained what it’s like to share the spotlight in the model world with her cousin and fellow model Hailey [Baldwin] Bieber. “Honestly, me and Hailey have such a different brand and look,” she explained backstage at the Sherri Hill show on February 9, insisting there’s no competitiveness between the two of them. “We just are interested in different things, and she’s absolutely stunning. When I see her in person — I just saw her last week — and when I see her, she’s still my little cousin. We still rag on each other and joke around and we’re family. That’s really how it is,” she continued.

Ireland, formerly of IMG Models, was signed by Muse Management back in June. The actress and body activist joined the agency’s influencer and model boards. And, her resume is already quite impressive. She’s landed the covers of Elle Bulgaria, L’Officiel Ukraine and Marie Claire México. She has also had editorials in W, Vogue Italia, Vogue Taiwan, Love and Treats!.