‘SI’ Swimsuit Model Haley Kalil Reveals Why She’s Not Afraid To Indulge In Taco Bell On Shoot Days

While some models may restrict their diets to extreme points, not everyone refuses to indulge! Haley Kalil reveals exactly what she eats in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

Haley Kalil, 26, may be a professional Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t going to enjoy fast food when she wants it. We caught up with Haley about what kind of diet she keeps to maintain her photo-ready, model bod…and her answer was pretty surprising! “When it comes to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, [our editor], MJ Day, says when you book SI Swimsuit, you should eat a sandwich!” Haley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Sports Illustrated Sports Person of the Year Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Dec. 11. “They want you to be who you are. They don’t want you to be what is unachievable. You should be who you are! I could eat Taco Bell the day of my shoot and they would be just fine with it.”

The 26-year-old added that “everybody knows” she’s a Taco Bell girl, which is what she generally indulges in on cheat day. “Bring it on! The chipotle chicken grillers and a cheese quesadilla” she raved. “I am about it all day long!”

Haley listed Sports Illustrated as one of her dream clients and hopes to be on the cover of the magazine eventually. “You know I have my dream clients that I would like to work with, and of course Sports Illustrated [is] the number one,” she said. “So being an official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model this year has been absolutely incredible! But I would really love to have a cover one day!” And while Haley works her way up to that cover, she can keep on indulging in her favorite food.

Haley’s love for Taco Bell is so strong that she even posted a full picture on Instagram dedicated to the Mexican fast food joint. “Literally not an ad… just an obsession,” Haley captioned her post. “I love you @tacobell. I spend way too much money on quesadillas.” She then proceeded to write #ILoveYouTacoBell and #IHopeYouLoveMeToo. Someone get this girl a sponsorship or, well, a taco!