Hailee Steinfeld & Niall Horan Split: Pair Ends Low-Key Romance After Less Than A Year Of Dating

Yet another celebrity romance has bitten the dust! Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan are no more, according to a new report. But what happened to end their relationship?

Hailee Steinfeld, 22, and Niall Horan, 25 have called it quits after less than a year of dating. The actress and the singer have sadly ended their relationship, according to a Dec. 13 E! News report. A source close to the Bumblebee star told the website that the romance fizzled out just a few months ago. “Hailee and Niall were going strong over the summer but split a few months ago and have been trying to keep it low-key,” the insider said. “Hailee realized she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was insanely busy.” The person added, “She was gearing up for a huge press tour for her new movie.” That reality was enough to make Hailee realize, according to the insider, that they “would be apart for mass amounts of time.”

The insider also claimed that the couple didn’t give up without giving their romance a chance. “They really tried to make it work. It definitely was ‘young love,’” the person added. And fans and paparazzi alike could both see that they did appear to be smitten with each other. In August Hailee and Niall were snapped hugging and kissing while out and about in Los Angeles. Months earlier, rumors that they were dating began to swirl back in February and in March Hailee tweeted a photo of her wearing a Niall Horan T-shirt in what appeared to be – given the tour posters behind her – a venue in the U.K.

However, fans began to speculate in November that Hailee and Niall had parted ways after she was spotted in a video partying with her ex-boyfriend Cameron Smoller at a Republic Records event, according to Page Six. After one fan tweeted the clip others began to wonder if Niall and Hailee’s romance was no more. One person tweeted, “I’ve been wondering if her and Niall were still together. I haven’t seen anything about them.”

I’ve been wondering if her and Niall were still together. I haven’t seen anything about them — nellie ❯❯❯❯ (@lynellelee28) November 11, 2018

Now, according to multiple reports, those fans may be correct. HollywoodLife reached out to Niall and Hailee’s reps for comment but we have yet to receive a response.