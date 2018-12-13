Farrah Abraham Throws Shade At Bristol Palin: She Should Leave ‘Teen Mom’

Although Farrah Abraham has ‘moved on’ from ‘Teen Mom’, she still knows what goes on, including Bristol Palin’s comment where she compared Farrah to Jerry Springer. Now, Farrah’s firing back and she says Bristol can’t handle being on the show!

Just because Farrah Abraham, 27, isn’t working with MTV on Teem Mom OG any longer, she still caught wind of the shade Bristol Palin, 28, threw her way on December 11. Palin’s went on a rant about how she doesn’t like the way MTV portrays her on the parenting reality show. And, she said in part: “All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS.” And, Abraham is firing back, basically saying, ‘Hey, if you can’t handle the heat, then get out of the kitchen’ … aka, “leave Teen Mom!”

“I mean, she doesn’t matter to me and nor does ‘Teen Mom’,” Abraham told TMZ while catching a flight to LA on Thursday, December 13. “I’ve left the ‘Jerry Springer’ sh-t, if you will,” she continued, referencing Palin’s comment. Abraham went on to slam the show that once helped catapult her to fame. ” And, the only thing that the ‘Teen Moms’ and MTV use my name for is to get attention for the show and that paid for the publicity of the show. I definitely don’t edit it and I think Bristol [Palin] isn’t prepared to be on national television, or on ‘Teen Mom’, or understand production or TV anymore and that’s why she brings my name into it, to blame someone who has nothing to do with it.”

And, she wasn’t done there. Abraham also added that she believes Palin wants her level of fame, but simply can’t handle what it takes to get there. “But, again, I would hope that she wouldn’t move to a place where I live, where I do business or and try to mimic or imitate me,” Abraham said. “I’m an amazing mother, I don’t know about her, if she makes the best choices for her life, maybe MTV and maybe ‘Teen Mom’ isn’t the best choice. So, I wish her all the best. I think she just wants to be a Farrah Abraham herself, like many of the other women who say they just hate me or think the worst of me. But then, they only wish they could have what I have… I don’t think she’s prepared for ‘Teen Mom’. I think she should just leave if she can’t handle the heat.”

The newfound feud between Palin and Abraham began when Palin took to Instagram on December 11 to slam producers about how she’s portrayed on the show. “If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today — let’s be real,” she captioned a festive Instagram photo with her three kids. “I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’ ….. my babies, my family, my close friends — they know the TRUTH. I’m a pretty great mom, work my ass off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life. @mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues.”

Palin went on to diss Abraham in her rant (as seen at the top of this post), where she compares her dramatics to Jerry Springer. Then, she concluded with: “Don’t get me wrong – I’ve said some mean things and learned a lot the last several months — but the life I’ve built for my kids is NOT sitting around talking about baby daddy drama. Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives. I hate getting all emo on you guys but I’ve kept quiet for too long about it. Don’t believe everything you see on TV.” MTV has not addressed Palin, nor Abraham’s comments.

Meanwhile, although Abraham is not with the Teen Mom franchise any longer, she still remains with the network. MTV announced in November that Abraham joined the cast of Ex on the Beach.