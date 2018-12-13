Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Reveal They’re Spending Xmas With Kids: It’s A ‘Brady Bunch’ Situation

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are making Christmas a family affair! Kimberly just revealed that they’re spending the holidays together, and with their six kids. Find out more about their plans, here.

This first couple is going strong. Kimberly Guilfoyle spilled the beans about her holiday plans with boyfriend Donald Trump Jr., and it looks like it’ll be one big family affair! The first son, 40, and the former Fox News host, 49, who have been dating for seven months, are not only going to celebrate Christmas together, but they’ll be doing so with their kids. The couple have six children between them, and as Kimberly put it during an interview with E! News on December 11, it will be “a little bit of a Modern Family, Brady Bunch situation going on.

As for what they’re all doing for the holiday, don’t expect anything extravagant. “We’re looking forward to quality family time—playing with them, everyone getting to relax—especially coming after midterm elections so much,” Kimberly said. “It’s been a very political season, and so this is nice to reflect on what matters, what’s important—and that’s family time [and] spending it together. [It will be] all of us together.” Sweet, right? Kimberly’s interview came at the same event, the DailyMail holiday celebration, where she and Don Jr. were spotted getting handsy on the blue carpet. The couple looked totally in love as they gripped each other tight and smiled for the cameras.

Don Jr. has five kids with ex-wife Vanessa Trump: Donald III, 9, Tristan, 7, Spencer, 6, Chloe, 4, and Kai, 11. Kimberly has one son with ex-husband Eric Villency, 12-year-old Ronan. The first son revealed that they’ll also be celebrating Christmas with his father, President Donald Trump, at Mar-a-Lago. “It’s nice to be able to see my father when he’s—never stepping away—but in a little bit more of a relaxed environment than, let’s say, at the White House when something major is going on,” Trump Jr. said. “We’re really excited about it and really looking forward to it.”