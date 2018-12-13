Derek Hough Is All For ‘DWTS’s Hiatus: It ‘Deserves A Little Break’ After 27 Seasons

Derek Hough departed ‘DWTS’ in 2016 — but he still has an opinion on the shocking news that the beloved show won’t be coming back in spring 2019. And he thinks it’s a good thing — here’s why.

Dancing with the Stars — which usually airs twice a year — is taking a break. The beloved competition won’t be back on the ABC roster until the fall of 2019. This is pretty shocking news for diehard dancing fans, considering the show has aired two seasons consistently since it’s debut in 2005. But former DWTS pro Derek Hough, 33, explains why there’s no need to mourn the missing mirrorball.

Speaking to HollywoodLife to raise awareness for his partnership with U.S. Cellular and their The Future of Good program, Derek told us EXCLUSIVELY, “I’m not on the show anymore so it doesn’t directly affect me but but I think after 27 or 28 seasons I think that it deserves a little bit of a break. They have done an incredible job and I have zero doubts that it’s going to come back incredibly strong at the end of the year.” We have to agree with Derek on this one. After all, this show has been going strong for the past 13 years!

World Of Dance, he's also crazy busy preparing for his upcoming solo tour, Derek Hough, Live! The Tour, which kicks off in April 2019. But as hectic as things are for Derek, he's still making time to give back. The handsome — and sweet — star explained his latest charity partnership telling us, "I'm working with U.S. cellular for their campaign, which is called 'The Future Of Good' and basically we're focusing on all the kids in local communities that are doing good work. With this campaign, we're there to champion them and invest in them. We're looking for 16 young humanitarians under the age of 16 years old, and US cellular is going to donate $10,000 towards their causes." We're so here for this campaign and can't wait to see all the impressive young people that get nominated.