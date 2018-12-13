Dax Shepard Strongly Denies Having An Affair With Julie Andrews’ Granddaughter

Dax Shepard is firmly denying that he & a past fling, Kayti Edwards, had a rekindled romance while he was seeing Kristen Bell! Here was his response that set the record straight!

Timing in relationships is everything. While the Daily Mail did an interview with Dax Shepard‘s former fling, Kayti Edwards (Julie Andrews‘ granddaughter), in which Edwards claims that they allegedly shared a night together after Dax started dating Kristen Bell, Dax has since set corrected this romantic timeline put forth by Edwards. Edwards claims that although the two of them met in 2005, a meeting that led to hook-ups, she went on to allege that they ran into each other in late 2009, or early 2010, and allegedly slept together.

In addition to the interview with Edwards, the Daily Mail shared pictures of them making out in a photo booth at a party. Edwards said, “We grabbed the photos and he handed ’em to me and said, ‘I can’t take these home, you better hang on to them.’ Because… apparently he had a girlfriend. And it wasn’t until later that I realized who his girlfriend was.”

Well, this is not the correct timeline of events, according to Shepard. Re-posting the pictures (below), Dax wrote in his Instagram caption, “Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :).”

