Chris Pratt Thanks God For Katherine Schwarzenegger On Her B-Day — See Romantic Message

Chris Pratt is ‘thrilled God’ put Katherine Schwarzenegger into his life! Read his sweet message to her on her 29th birthday here!

Chris Pratt proved he’s the sweetest boyfriend aorund by sharing an extremely heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger. In addition to pictures of the couple together, Chris captioned the sweet collage of Katherine, writing, “Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.♥️🍾🎉🎂” See the nice picture below!

We reported earlier how after their Thanksgiving together, Katherine would definitely say “yes” if Chris proposed to her. “Katherine would be elated to get a proposal from Chris,” a source close to Kathering told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s very sure he’s the one for her. She still feels very lucky to have connected with him, and things have just fallen into place so naturally. Katherine is a very pragmatic person, so a quick engagement is very out of character for her. But, in this case, she’s ready to jump right in with Chris because she just knows it’s right. She’s never felt like this in her life.”

Of course, their romance has heated up quite a bit since they first started seeing each other. In fact, Katherine met Chris’ ex Anna Faris while trick-or-treating along with Chris’ son Jack and Anna’s boyfriend Michael Barrett. “Anna has always been so welcoming to Katherine but this (Halloween) was the first time they actually spent a good amount of time together,” a source close to Katherine told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Katherine was a little nervous because she’s always been a fan of Anna’s so it was like this double whammy of hanging with your boyfriend’s ex-wife and hanging out with one of your favorite actresses. But Anna made it easy, she was so warm and just as sweet and funny as you would expect, Katherine had nothing but great things to say, she really clicked with Anna.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Chris and Katherine. In the meantime, check out all of their recent pictures together in our gallery above!