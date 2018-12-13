Miley Cyrus & More Celebs Looking Holiday-Ready In Sexy Silver Tops — See Pics

Miley Cyrus recently stunned in a gorgeous silver top perfect for the holiday season! Check out all of the celebs who have rocked this festive look!

The holiday season is in full swing, which means looking toward our favorite celebrities for festive fashion inspo. Well, search no further than Miley Cyrus‘ recent outfit. Miley shared a photo of her gorgeous silver top on her Instagram on Dec. 11 while out and about in New York City and leaving 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The pop megastar is set to be a musical guest on Dec. 15, and we’re excited to see her perform with Mark Ronson. But she’s not the only celeb who has rocked a silver top recently.

What list of holiday fashion inspiration would be complete without a Kardashian on the list? Way back in 2014, Kim Kardashian wore an absolutely fetch silver top at the Kardashian’s ‘Dash’ store opening. Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha wowed in her own silver top she wore to the Free Radio Live show on Nov. 24, 2018. Seriously, both of these outfits are perfect for your next holiday party, so take note!

But the list of celebs who should earn gold medals for rocking silver keeps going. Back in 2014, Ariana Grande was the epitome of glamour at the BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards. Wearing a silver top, she stole the show fashion-wise! Speaking of the holidays, check out Miley’s latest promo with Matt Damon for the upcoming SNL episode below!

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about the holiday season’s best fashionistas. In the meantime, check out all of the stars who have rocked silver for the Christmas season in our gallery above.