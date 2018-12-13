Cardi B Torn About Whether Or Not To Let Offset Come Home For Christmas After Split

Christmas is right around the corner, and Cardi B is reportedly struggling whether or not to let Offset come home for the holidays after their split. This will mark baby Kulture’s first Christmas, but will Offset be there…?

Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 26, have suffered an untimely split at the worst time — the holidays. This would have marked their first Christmas together as a family since welcoming their baby girl, Kulture, into the world, back in July. However, they’re currently not together, despite being legally married. And, Cardi is seriously struggling with her decision to either let the Migos rapper come home for Christmas, or keep him at a distance, according to TMZ.

Offset wants to spend the holidays with Cardi and their daughter, a source tells the site, noting that he specifically wants to be with Cardi and Kulture on Christmas Eve and day, as well as a few days leading up to the holiday. The rapper is reportedly aware of how important spending Kulture’s first Christmas with her is, and he wants to be there. Now, the ball is in Cardi’s court.

But, she hasn’t yet made up her mind yet on if she’ll allow Offset to celebrate the holidays with her as a family, the insider says. In fact, no plans have been discussed as of yet. As for his other kids? — Offset reportedly plans on seeing his three other children over the holidays, who he has from previous relationships.

The site previously reported that Offset wants Cardi back, bad. And, he made that evident when he tweeted that he misses her on December 9 — just four days after she announced their split.

As for her? — The source says Cardi still feels love for Offset, despite her publicly saying otherwise. While it’s unclear if the two will reconcile, the insider admits that people close to both rappers think there’s a reasonable chance they can work things out.

Cardi took to Instagram to announce that she and Offset split on December 5. In a brief video she said: “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

Meanwhile, although Cardi and Offset have split (for now), they are still legally married. Cardi said during her breakup announcement that they may look into getting a divorce, but didn’t provide a concrete reason as to why they ended things. Hopefully they can look past their differences and reunite for the holiday.