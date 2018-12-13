21 Hottest Rising Stars Of 2018: Ezra Miller, Noah Centineo, Ella Mai & More

2018 was their time to shine! We’re taking a look back at all the hottest breakout stars from the past year. See who made our list!

2018 has been one epic ride, and for stars like Noah Centineo, 22, Ezra Miller, 26, Ella Mai, 24, SZA, 28, and more, it was their best year yet! These breakout stars stepped straight into the spotlight, and completely commanded our attention! We saw rising actors such as Lucas Hedges, 22, and Mackenzie Foy, 18, come into their own, and budding music stars Lennon Stella, 19, Billie Eilish, 16, and Maggie Rogers, 24, were everywhere! Sure, these stars are just getting started, but with a successful year under their belt, they’ve truly got something to celebrate! As 2019 fast approaches, we’re taking a look back at the hottest rising stars from 2018!

You can’t talk about 2018 breakout stars without mentioning Noah. The hunky actor had girls across the country going wild thanks to his role in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which was released on Netflix in August. The heartthrob played Peter Kavinsky in the flick, and his performance with fellow breakout star Lana Condor had hearts everywhere melting! Netflix has an eagle eye for budding talent, and Noah Schnapp, who was tapped for the streaming series Stranger Things, had an all-star year as well. After seeing the trailer for season three, we are so ready to see more of Noah in the hit show!

We will undoubtedly be seeing more from the likes of Ava Max, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Zara Larson, and Maggie Rogers in 2018. These breakout music stars have been in heavy rotation on Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music playlists, and are definitely on their way to the A-list! Maggie has her debut album, Heart It In A Past Life coming out at the top of the year, and told us all about her latest single in an interview! Plus, H.E.R. racked up a slew of Grammy nominations this year, so we can’t wait to see what awards she takes home from the February 2019 ceremony!

Be sure to click through the gallery above to see all of the hottest stars who rose to fame in 2018. There’s no doubt these celebs are bound to do even more exciting things in the year ahead!