‘The Four’ Fan-Favorite Zhavia Is Unstoppable With Sultry New Single ‘100 Ways’

Since appearing on ‘The Four,’ singer Zhavia has found a straight path to success! We talked to the singer about her fiery new anthem ‘100 Ways,’ and working with Diplo, Lil Pump, & more!

She’s just 17-years-old, but rising star, Zhavia is already staking her claim in the music industry! After appearing on FOX’s singing competition show The Four, the singer became a fan favorite, and now touts an impressive 3 million followers on Instagram. Fresh off the heels of her debut track, “Welcome To The Party,” with Diplo, Lil Pump, and French Montana, the musician dropped “100 Ways,” with an epic video to match! It’s no wonder that industry legends Missy Elliott and TLC, have co-signed Zhavia’s talents. We caught up with singer to hear all about “100 Ways,” and how persistence landed her a label deal, and a feature on one of the hottest hits of the year!

Congrats on the release of “100 Ways.” What was the inspiration there?

The song is about how in my life, and how no matter what obstacle or thing has stopped me from getting to where I want to be, I find a way to get there. The track is part of my EP coming out at the top of year.

How did you link up with French Montana, Diplo, and Lil Pump for “Welcome To The Party?”

I signed with Columbia [records] after ‘The Four,’ and the chairman thought it would be a great idea to jump on the track. They were actually about to finish the song and send it to be finalized, and he suggested I jump on. It was kind of a last minute thing!

You have a stellar fashion sense – what designers are you wearing these days?

It’s kind of all over the place. It’s urban, but it’s all a little bit punk. But, its also vintage. I thrift a lot of my clothes. I wear a lot of sports wear, Nike, Adidas, etc. Oh, and one of my favorites is Civil Regime.

Your beauty looks on Instagram are beyond flawless. Would you ever consider creating your own makeup line?

I actually would! It’s been something I wanted to do ever since I was in 1st grade. Beauty is my way to express myself. Eventually, I’d like to make a line, one that is a little more daring to wear.

Who are some of your biggest musical inspirations?

I would say my biggest inspirations musically are Post Malone, Jessie J, Drake…but I also do listen to a lot of different genres – like 80’s pop. When I was really young, my first female inspiration was Pat Benatar.

Do you have any standout memories from your time on ‘The Four?’

I’d say my favorite memory from ‘The Four’ was a full-circle moment of singing the song “Killing Me Softly.” Performing that song that night meant a lot for me, and having the judges stand for me…it meant a lot. Even though I didn’t win the show, I still found my way to where I want to be.

Whats next for you?!

I have a new version of “Candlelight” coming out at the top of the year. It’s going to include a surprise feature.

A surprise feature?

Oh yes, it’s a surprise.