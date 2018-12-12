Wendy Williams Warns Kim Kardashian She’ll Have ‘Rough Skin’ If She Keeps Sleeping In Her Makeup

Wendy Williams thinks Kim Kardashian’s latest makeup confession could be a ploy to sell a new KKW Beauty product! After Kim recently admitted that she sometimes sleeps with her makeup, Wendy gave her this warning…

Was this a beauty foul, or something savvy? — Wendy Williams, 54, thinks Kim Kardashian, 38, is cooking up a new beauty product, which is why she confessed to sleeping in her makeup during a recent appearance on Busy Tonight. Kim admitted that she sometimes tries to “salvage” her makeup, especially when she doesn’t have a glad squad on deck. But, Wendy decided to school the KKW Beauty founder of the consequences of leaving your makeup on overnight.

“Keeping your makeup on causes clogged pores, it causes rough skin, and it’s going to catch up with you,” the talk show host warned on her show, December 12. “It won’t catch up with her [Kim] because she has makeup artists on call all the time, I don’t believe that,” Wendy added, explaining that Kim most likely has ulterior motives.

“She’s probably trying to sell something in her line, you know, something permanent — a type of makeup and you guys will buy it,” Wendy said. “She’s hypnotizing you now by telling you, ‘This is what I do.'” Honestly, we’d probably sleep with our makeup too if Kim said she did it…

Kim made her now viral beauty confession while sitting down with Busy Philipps on her new late night show, December 9. “Have you ever slept with your makeup on?”, Philipps asked. And, just when viewers thought Kim would go on a beauty rant about the effects of healthy skin, she proved she’s just like all of us. “Oh, all the time,” Kim admitted. “Like even if I can’t have glam the next day, I’ll sleep perfectly and maybe I’ll redo my skin, but I try to salvage it for two days.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also admitted that she sleeps in a “thong and a little bra,” while her husband, Kanye West, 41, sleeps in “like nothing or his boxers.” Hey, the more you know, right?