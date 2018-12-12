Summer Bunni Slams Offset In New Song About Their Alleged Affair: ‘I’m Sick Of You’

Offset’s alleged mistress is embarking on a music career. Summer Bunni just dropped a new song, & claims it’s written ALL about Offset! See the eye-opening lyrics here.

Following the heartbreaking split between Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 26, influencer-turned-musician Summer Bunni stepped forward, claiming to have played a part in the breakup. Now, the the same woman has released a new song, and revealed it’s alllll about her alleged affair with Offset! The woman told The Blast, she penned “Don’t Matter” over the summer when she was experiencing “mixed feelings” about Offset. “I just wanted to write about how I felt at the time,” Bunni said, adding that she felt her emotions were being neglected during her time with the rapper.

The Blast has a preview of “Don’t Matter,” and the lyrics provide some pretty eye-opening details about the alleged affair. “I’m sick of you I guess my feelings don’t matter//Never question how I am if I’m better//I left walking got door begging at my door//I replace you boy you better get gone,” one verse from the song reads. “You stay lying ni**a straight to my face//What did you call us//What did you see//All the bitches be laughing all at me//I hope you play this shit when you all alone,” she says in another verse. Summer Bunni and Offset may not have officially been together, but it sounds like they had one drama-filled relationship!

The song comes 7 days after Summer Bunni issued a tearful apology to Cardi, which was posted by TMZ. “I haven’t messed with Offset since he’s had his baby,” Summer began in the video. “I didn’t know how serious this marriage was, you know, I kind of read and kind of see things but it took until today to actually like get into this, seeing everything. You know, a lot of girls would just deal with this situation and just be like, ‘Yo, I took Cardi B’s n***a’ or ‘I’m the reason that they’re getting a divorce’ or anything like…I feel ashamed, you know like growing up, it’s a lot. But just coming from me to Cardi B, and to her fans and to her family, to her situation, um, these were never my intentions. I never wanted to break up a happy home.”

It was via an Instagram video on Dec. 5 that Cardi first announced the shocking news of her split with Offset.“Things have just not been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love,” the “Money” singer said. “But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce,” she also said in the clip. We wonder how the rapper feels about the fact Summer Bunni is stepping into the music scene!