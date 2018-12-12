SAG Awards Nominations 2019: Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie & More
The 2019 SAG Awards nominations have finally been revealed! Check out the full list of 2019 nominees to see if your favorites actors, movies, and TV shows got nods this time around!
The 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were unveiled on Dec. 12 by Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina. This coveted ceremony honors the best achievements in film and television over the course of 2018. The 2019 SAG Awards will air Jan. 27, 2019 on both TNT and TBS.
At the 2019 ceremony, beloved actor Alan Alda will receive the Life Achievement Award. This is the 25th anniversary of the SAG Awards, so you know the 2019 show is going to be one to remember. Check out the full list of nominations below.
FILM:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlackKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlackKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlackKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
TELEVISION:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
The 2019 SAG Awards is taking place just a few weeks after the Golden Globes and a little less than a month before the Oscars. Awards season is kicking into high gear. Get ready!