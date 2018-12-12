‘RHONJ’: Margaret Slams Danielle As A ‘Bridezilla’ During Nasty Feud Over Her Wedding

The Dec. 12 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ was an intense one, as Margaret and Danielle got into a heated argument over the latter’s ‘bridezilla’-like behavior.

Is anyone actually surprised that Danielle Staub is a bridezilla? We can’t say we’re too shocked by the reveal, given her history with being dramatic on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but the Dec. 12 episode of the series certainly put a brighter spotlight on her erratic behavior. Melissa, Margaret and Teresa had all met up with Danielle to discuss her upcoming bridal shower, but it quickly took a turn for the worse when Danielle complained about how very little each of them (her bridesmaids) had contributed to the actual wedding planning. “It was a really lonely day when I had my fitting and my alterations,” Danielle, 56, told Margaret, 51, Teresa and Melissa about her wedding dress, while throwing shade at all of them for not going with her. “I got a different gown all together.”

But when Danielle continued complaining about them not supporting her, Margaret clapped back and told her not to “go there.” She then yelled, “I was there for you so f***ing much. The way you just spoke to me is disgusting. … You know what you should f***ing do? You should say no gifts. In lieu of gifts, donate to charity! ‘Cause you have a f***ing house full of s*** and it’s your second wedding.” Yikes! But that wasn’t all. Margaret then called Danielle a “f***ing bridezilla” and an “a**hole.”

Margaret almost stormed out of Danielle’s house, but Danielle stopped her and apologized. So as of now, they’re good again, but if you ask us, it likely won’t last very long. Anyway, at the party — which was Great Gatsby-themed — Danielle was gifted with giant dildos and showered with attention, so of course, she had a huge smile on her face. Viewers also got a flashback to Teresa’s famous table flip, when she talked about how strong her friendship with Danielle is today, so that was fun!

Other than that, not much else happened this week. Except for the fact that Jackie shared her interest in reuniting with her sister — whom she hasn’t talked to in 15 years due to some sort of rift they have. So it’ll be interesting to see how that will play out.

Side note: Fans will see Danielle and Marty Caffrey get married later this season, but the pair split in August after just three months of marriage.