Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Flat Abs Next To Hubby Nick Jonas At Lavish Wedding In India

Abs-olutely amazing! Priyanka showed off her toned stomach in a beaded two-piece look for a lavish Indian wedding on Dec. 12. See her stunning look below!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, continues to stun in every look she rocks! For the wedding of Isha Ambani, 27, and Anand Piramal, 33, Priyanka looked stunning in a two-piece blush lehenga by bridal designer Jade Couture, showcasing her flawless abs. The outfit featured intricate beadwork and was absolutely gorgeous on the newly-married Priyanka. She had that newlywed glow and she attended the wedding on Dec. 12, holding hands with her new husband Nick Jonas!

The bride is the daughter of one of the richest men in the world. The wedding costs an estimated $100 million dollars, and featured a private concert from Beyonce! Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also in attendance! Priyanka herself just got married, in early December, in another over-the-top celebration that spanned multiple days. She wore a variety of dresses — a traditional white Ralph Lauren gown for her “Western wedding,” a red gown, and a multi-colored rainbow look for her Mehendi ceremony. After the wedding, the couple took some days to relax in the country of Oman.

Nick looked handsome as ever in a black tuxedo. Priyanka and Nick just arrived in Mumbai after their honeymoon a few hours before attending this wedding. When they landed, Nick was wearing a striped sweater, a hat, and bright white sneakers. Priyanka wore a tight pink one-shoulder top, black jeans, and Nike sneakers. This couple can go from casual to drop dead gorgeous in a matter of minutes! We love them together!