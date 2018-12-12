Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Skintight Pink Top As She Holds Hands With Nick Jonas After Honeymoon

Newlywed bliss! Priyanka looked pretty in pink as she held hands with her new husband Nick Jonas in Mumbai, India. See her cute and casual outfit below!



Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, are back in Mumbai after their honeymoon in Oman. The newly married couple walked hand in hand on Dec. 12. Priyanka looked sweet and sassy with a one-shoulder pink top, that looked amazing on her fit figure. She’s in wedding shape, for sure! She wore black jeans and black Nike sneakers, and kept her hair down. She rocked a slightly glossy red lip and ZanZan‘s “Totto” sunglasses.

Nick wore a casual striped sweater, baseball cap, and Balenciaga fanny pack around his chest. She wore bright white sneakers! Even though they just relaxed on their honeymoon, they are probably still exhausted from their ridiculously over-the-top wedding! The multiple-day affair was filed with laughter and love, and so many amazing looks for Priyanka! Her Western wedding dress was a gorgeous white custom Ralph Lauren gown. Nick wore a Ralph Lauren tux. Her veil was a whopping 75 feet long! It was outrageously gorgeous.

Priyanka also rocked a beaded red gown for an Indian ceremony. She wore gorgeous jewelry with nearly 200 carats of diamonds set in white gold! WOW!

After seeing Nick and Priyanka in so many gorgeous, formal outfits, it’s kind of fun to see them in cute and casual looks. They look so in love and hope that they newlyweds get time to relax and enjoy married life over the next few weeks during the holiday season! Congrats again to the couple!