Nicki Minaj Hoping To Marry Kenneth Petty ASAP: She’s Never Felt A ‘Connection’ Like This

Are those wedding bells we hear? Nicki Minaj is head over heels for her new man, Kenneth Petty, & is even ready to get married, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

It’s been a mere few months that Nicki Minaj, 36, and her new beau Kenneth Petty have been seeing each other, but wedding bells could be ringing for the pair sooner than we think! HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that the “Barbie Dreams” rapper is so smitten, that she wants to run to the altar with Kenneth as soon as possible! “Nicki Minaj is head over heels in love and wants to get married to Kenneth ASAP!” a source close to the rapper shares. “She has such an amazing connection to him that she hasn’t ever felt before, that she really wants to take things to the next level. Everything with them is complete fire, she loves him and wants more with him and she would be happy to already be married to him,” they add. “Things are going a little fast in some of her friends eyes, but she is all about it and wants to speed up her relationship and make it something much more official.”

It’s hard to believe that Nicki is ready to run to the altar, but hey – sometimes you just know! TMZ is also reporting that the two have talked about the prospect of marriage, however, according to the publication, a wedding isn’t the only thing in their future. The pair of old flames have even been talking about starting a family, according to the site! “Nicki and Kenneth Petty have already had the marriage and baby talk,” a source told TMZ. “Nicki is serious about the prospect of marrying Kenneth and having his kids … because she believes he’s that good a man,” the source added.

Nicki and Kenneth have been spending their fair share of time together, and aren’t afraid to show the world how in love they are. Despite fans concern surrounding Kenneth’s criminal history, Nicki is standing by her man. The rapper took to Instagram on Dec. 10 to post a sexy pic with him, proving that she could care less about the haters. In the steamy snapshot, Nicki flaunted her bare behind while posing in bed with Kenneth, as he takes a selfie. “Oh they wanna talk? Let’s give’m smthn to talk about *Shania voice*,” Nicki captioned the pic along with a winking face emoji and tongue emoji. Tell em’!

Nicki and Kenneth’s romance may be new, but they’ve known each other for quite a while. As TMZ previously reported, the Queen hit-maker and and Kenneth first dated when she was just 16 years old and living in Queens. While it’s unclear how they reconciled their romance, it was on Nov. 25 that Nicki first started posting photos of them together. In one of her pics with Kenneth, she even hinted that they knew each other back in the day. “Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?” she captioned the pic. “It’s no secret….that the both of us….are running out of time.” We’ll keep you posted on how this whirlwind romance develops!