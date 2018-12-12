Miley Cyrus Reveals She Rewarded Liam With ‘Cybersex’ After He Saved Their Animals From CA Fires

Don’t ever say Miley Cyrus doesn’t appreciate her man, Liam Hemsworth. After he rescued their pets from the California wildfires, she said she treated him to a very sexy ‘Facetime’ session.

“So, Liam, I’ve never loved him for this,” Miley Cyrus, 26, said of Liam Hemsworth, 28, while appearing on SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show on Dec. 12, per E! News. The couple lost their home in the recent wave of wildfires that struck California, but Liam managed to save all their pets. “He was so incredible, he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard… And I said ‘How did you get them out?’ And he said the only thing he could do was get a really powerful hose and spray them in the a**. So he just chased the pigs into the crate — which was genius.”

“He got a lot of action for saving the animals,” Miley said, adding that even though she wasn’t there in California (she was out of town) Liam knew just how grateful she was. “That’s what Facetime is for…Cybersex.” Well, then. Actually, considering how many animals they have – 7 dogs, 2 horses, 2 pigs, 2 “mini-horses” and 3 cats – it’s amazing that Liam was able to get them all out in time.

“I call him my survival partner now,” Miley said earlier in the interview when Howard asked if she called Liam her boyfriend or fiancé. “He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone is for survival.”

It’s not always Facetime for Miley and Liam. “We travel around together,” she said after she was asked when manage to see each other, since they work all over the globe, “usually we live in Malibu, so right now we live in Nashville and adjusting. And I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back, a lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn’t lose their homes. But Malibu just isn’t the same for right now, the air quality, the water, ’cause he surfs every day.”

After losing his and Miley’s home in Malibu to the Woolsey fires, Liam returned to discover their LOVE sign amongst the wreckage. Though the sign was damaged beyond repair, the love Liam felt for his future wife — and current neighbors — was stronger than ever. “Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can.”