Melania Trump Insists She & Donald Have Great ‘Chemistry’ But Won’t Confirm He’ll Run For 2nd Term

For as big a loose cannon Donald Trump is, wife Melania is very careful with her words. She danced around a question on if she’d be happy if her husband sought another four years in the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump sat down for an exclusive interview with her husband Donald’s close buddy Sean Hannity for his nightly Fox News show on Dec. 12. She was paying a visit to Navy servicemen and women spending the holidays stationed aboard the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush. Sean asked how she feels about her husband running for a second term as president, which would keep her in Washington D.C and away from her beloved New York for another four years. Melania didn’t answer the question directly. Instead she said “The country does best ever,” with Donald in charge. “I want that the country to continue to do well.” Umm, but how do you really feel about another four years in the White House?

Melania was asked what the hardest thing she’s had to deal with as first lady and she scolded the media…like her husband has been known to do but in a far more soft-spoken way. “I would say the opportunists who are using my name or my family name to advance themselves,” she replied. “From comedians, to journalists, to performers, book writers…” She that it “doesn’t hurt” her but that “The problem is they’re writing the history and it’s not correct.”

As far as Melania’s marriage to Donald, she insisted that they have great “chemistry” and that reports there are any problems between the couple are false. She said of the media, “They like to focus on the gossip, and I would like that they focus on the substance not just about nonsense.”

Melania has said in past interviews that she sometimes wishes her husband would tone down his brash rhetoric. But he’s a grown man and she knows there’s little she can do to keep a lid on his wild rants. “I don’t agree with his tone sometimes, and tell him that…said to him, ‘I don’t think you need to be that out.’ On the end, it’s his decision. He knows the consequences. He’s an adult. But he’s a fighter. He’s the fighter.” Hannity will air part two of his interview with the first lady on his Dec. 13 show.