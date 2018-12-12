Maisie Williams’ Hair Makeover: ‘GOT’ Star, 21, Is Unrecognizable With Pink Hair At ‘Mary Poppins’ Premiere

Maisie Williams turned heads on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ on December 12! She debuted her new hair makeover — long, PINK locks — and we’re officially obsessed! See the photos!

Maisie Williams, 21, just made one of the boldest choices a celebrity could make before a red carpet. The Game of Thrones actress debuted a major hair transformation at the red carpet premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in London on December 12. And, this wasn’t just any hair makeover. — The actress showed off bright pink, wavy locks! See the look that photogs couldn’t get enough of on the red carpet!

Williams was what we like to call, “red carpet perfection,” while at the European premiere on Wednesday. She looked radiant and edgy from head-to-toe with a sleek leather jacket draped over her shoulders. She paired her look with a green and blue floral slip dress, with a white undershirt. Williams’ accessories followed suit, with subtle silver jewelry, a mini bucket bag and black sheer booties.

While this was definitely Williams’ boldest beauty transformation to date, she is no stranger to changing things up when it comes to her hair. In late August, Williams took to Instagram to show off a new cut, which included front bangs — another bold hair move. “New hair, who dis?”, she captioned the selfie.

Maisie Williams at the red carpet premiere of ‘Mary Poppins Returns in London on Wednesday, December 12.

Williams made her way to the London premiere of Mary Poppins Returns after she attended the Comic Con Experience, for Game of Thrones at the São Paulo Expo in Brazil, days prior. While there, she let fans in on a little request she sent to showrunners of the hit HBO drama. When Williams was asked if she’s ever stolen anything from the set, she replied, “Very little, but I wanted Needle, could you give it to me?” That “Needle” Williams referenced was of course, her character, Arya Stark’s iconic sword. It was gifted to her in the show’s pilot by her on-screen brother Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington.

Funny enough, Showrunner David Benioff was on hand for the experience, and revealed to the crowd that he actually has Needle at his house! Williams then replied, “I want Needle!” You can catch more of Williams when season eight of Game of Thrones, the show’s final season, returns some time in April 2019. The trailer for the final season aired back in November.