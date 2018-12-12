Krispy Kreme’s ‘Day Of The Dozens’: How To Get A Dozen Donuts For Just $1

December 12 is ‘Day of the Dozens’ at Krispy Kreme, which means you can score a dozen donuts for just ONE dollar all day long. Here’s all the details on how to get this major discount!

If you’re a fan of donuts, you’ll want to check out this EPIC deal at Krispy Kreme on December 12. The donut joint is bringing back ‘Day of the Dozens’ for the SECOND time this year, which means you can get a dozen original glazed donuts for $1. The only catch is that you have to buy a dozen donuts at regular price first, but with the second box being so discounted, it’s basically like two for the price of one! Normally, Krispy Kreme celebrates Day of the Dozens on its birthday in July, but they decided to bring it back twice this year.

Generally, a box of a dozen glazed donuts at Krispy Kreme runs for $8, and the price is upped a bit when you add specialty donuts to the mix. But, either way, that second dozen of original glazed donuts will only be $1! The deal is limited to two per customer, and is only available at participating locations, so make sure to check out the Krispy Kreme website to see if the shop near you is offering this epic deal.

The Day of the Dozens will be offered all day long on Wednesday, but once Krispy Kreme is closed for the night, it ends — so make sure you get there and check it out as soon as you can!