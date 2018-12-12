Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie Fighting Over Who’ll Spend The Holidays With Scott Disick

Is a Christmas crisis brewing for Scott Disick? He has to decide if he’ll spend the holidays with Kourtney Kardashian or with Sofia Richie, and we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on their plans.

Sofia Richie, 20, was left feeling hurt and neglected after seeing Scott Disick, 35, spend Thanksgiving with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and their three kids instead of with her. With Christmas and New Year’s Eve fast approaching, Scott – to his credit — wants to avoid hurting Sofia again. He also doesn’t want to blow it with Kourtney, as they seem to be on good terms. What’s a man to do? Well, for Scott, he has to stand up for his girlfriend, and a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that he’s “made it clear that he would love to bring Sofia to the annual [KarJenner] Christmas Eve party.”

“Last year he wasn’t able to bring her as his plus one and it was hard on him,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “He didn’t enjoy having to feel divided. The party is at [Kim Kardashian’s] house and she has no issue with him dating Sofia.” Scott hopes that he’s “found a little loophole to scoring Sofia an invite,” and he’s crossing his fingers that Kim will give the okay for him to bring Sofia along. However, the insider notes that it’s “unlikely” that Kim would give Scott the OK to bring Sofia without Kourt’s approval, “but Scott’s been trying.”

While Scott is trying to negotiate Sofia’s invite with Kim, a second source, one close to Kourtney, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she might not be ready to spend Christmas with Ms. Richie. “Kourtney has discussed holiday plans with Scott and made him aware how much it would mean to her and the kids to celebrate all together with their whole family. Kourtney understands that Scott may feel torn when it comes to splitting his time with Sofia, and with their family, but Kourtney feels the kids’ needs should always come first.”

“Kourtney really hopes Scott makes what she believes is the right decision in her eyes,” the second source tells HollywoodLife.com, “and spends the holidays as a family. Scott has mentioned bringing Sofia along to celebrate with them, but Kourtney doesn’t know if she’s ready to make a big step like that just yet.”

So, Scott wants to bring Sofia, and Kourt wants Scott to think about the kids. What does Sofia want? “Sofia wants to steal Scott away from Kourtney for a romantic trip during the holidays,” a source close to Ms. Richie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Sofia wants to spend quality time alone with Scott after Christmas and during New Years.”

“She does not want to lose Scott to Kourtney,” this source says, “and give his ex more time to take and post more pics of them together. Sofia is even open to bringing Scott’s kids along for a ski vacation or maybe somewhere tropical, as long as Kourtney is not involved.”

Scott may go along with Sofia’s plans, as the first source tells HollywoodLife.com that he’s “very impressed by how Sofia hasn’t lashed out or isn’t trying to stir up drama in ways you’d expect — and it has made him even more attracted to her. If Kourtney was trying to tear them apart, she has not succeeded.” It seems so, and if Scott gets his way, he’ll spend the holidays together with both Sofia and Kourtney.