Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick ‘In Talks’ For ‘KUWTK’ Spinoff About Dating & Their Relationship

Maybe dreams really do come true… because a new report claims Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are in talks for a spinoff show about THEIR lives, dating other people and more!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Scott Disick, 35, may be heading to the small screen for their very own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff, at least that’s what a new report claims. The exes are reportedly in talks for a spinoff series that will follow their separate lives, which includes dating other people, all while trying to co-parent their three children — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. And, someone, somewhere, apparently dug deep into this one…

“Research has shown that Scott and Kourtney are by far the most intriguing plot line on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ these days, especially with the clear attraction that still exists between them,” a TV insider tells OK magazine, adding that we could see some other familiar faces if this all really goes down. Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, as well as Kourtney’s friend, Luka Sabbat and her rumored flame, Travis Barker.

“Scott and Kourtney know that their fans love seeing them together. They could stand to make a fortune from their own series and aren’t about to pass up that kind of opportunity,” the insider says. And, let us be clear — this report is mere speculation. E! and the Kardashians, specifically Kourtney, as well as Scott Disick have not confirmed this, or addressed it.

While this report is quite interesting, it’s also important to note that Kim Kardashian was the one who said, “Kourtney is the least exciting to look at,” during their blowout fight this season on KUWTK. Just sayin…

However, don’t get us wrong, we’d love to see a show centered around Kourtney and Scott’s lives, especially since they’ve been getting along so well, as seen in the show’s 15th season.

Despite their ups and downs through the years, Kourtney and Scott have made co-parenting a number one priority. In fact, she’s admitted that co-parenting with Scott is “really easy.” — “Scott and I communicate all the time. You have to keep discussing what’s going on because as the children grow older, the rules need to be renegotiated,” Kourtney previously shared with YOU magazine back in 2016. And, her latest Instagram photo, where she lounges on a bed in a sexy dress, while Scott looks after Penelope, definitely proves that one!