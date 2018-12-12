Kenya Moore Shares 1st Photo Of Adorable Newborn: ‘I Have Everything I Dreamed Of’

Kenya Moore finally reveals her newborn daughter’s face and she is precious! See the first official full length photo of Brooklyn Davis, who was born on November 4!

Kenya Moore, 47, has never been happier! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently became a first time mom, welcoming newborn daughter Brooklyn Doris on November 4. Now, she’s showing her off for the world to see in the latest issue of People! The reality star introduces her daughter in the magazine for the very first time, and admits that she has everything she’s ever wanted.

“I finally have everything I’ve dreamed of,” she says while posing with her baby girl on a bed. Pink flowers and accented pillows surround the mommy-daughter duo. “She’s so perfect in so many ways,” Moore gushes, admitting that Brooklyn “makes 101 faces” that always make her laugh. “This little angel … so beautiful. I feel so blessed. It’s all been so worth it.”

This has been an extra special time for Moore because she’s always longed for a family of her own, despite overcoming much personal adversity. The Detroit native, who was raised by her grandmother didn’t always have good luck when it came to relationships. “It’s weird,” she says. “You can be surrounded by people but if you don’t have what you’ve longed for your whole life — and in my case, that’s a family — you just feel lonely.” But, that all changed when she met New York restaurateur Marc Daly, 48.

Meet Brooklyn Doris — and Mommy Moore! #RHOA alum @KenyaMoore introduces @people to her daughter for the first time — and details those "scary" pregnancy complications along the way. https://t.co/4p02UWF0j3 pic.twitter.com/vNCYHy1gOg — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) December 12, 2018

Moore met Daly back in 2016 and her life was changed almost instantly. The couple wed in “a romantic” St. Lucia ceremony in June 2017. After they said “I do,” Moore and Daly began trying to start a family. Eventually, they were forced to try turn in vitro fertilization. And, Moore’s road to giving birth wasn’t the easiest.

At her first ultrasound, doctors were unable to see the baby’s skeleton and worried Moore had a false pregnancy, the magazine details. Then, during another doctor’s visit, physicians expressed concern that Moore was having an ectopic tubal pregnancy and would need to be terminated.

“There were so many scares along the way,” Moore says, explaining she was seeing an OBGYN and perinatologist (a specialist for high-risk pregnancy) weekly. “We held our breath every time we went to the doctor.”

In late October, Moore tested positive for preeclampsia — a condition that causes extreme fluid retention and high blood pressure that can lead to serious, even fatal complications. Kim Kardashian even suffered preeclampsia when she was pregnant with her first child, North West.

After more tests were performed, her preeclampsia had gotten worse. — Protein was found in her urine and her blood pressure had heightened. Doctors continued to monitor her and perform more tests, but felt that there was only one option at that point.

“I called them to give them my blood pressure readings and my reading was through the roof and climbing,” Moore says. “They told me, ‘Your condition is worsening so get your bags and go straight to the hospital, you’re delivering today.’“

At the time, Daly was still on a plane to Atlanta, and Moore was overwhelmed with emotion. Just 12 hours later, Moore was in a hospital bed. She had been given anti-seizure medication for herself and steroids to make sure her premature baby’s lungs were developing properly. But, her delivery would bring on more challenges.

Moore ended up having an emergency cesarean section, which lasted about three hours. Daly eventually made it in time and was right by her bedside. But, due to fibroids in the way, Moore ended up being cut twice — horizontally and vertically.

“They couldn’t get the baby out,” she says. “There were all these complications and they knew if they cut into a fibroid, I could potentially bleed out and die. So they ended up cutting me vertically too, to just get the baby out and make sure I survived the surgery. They were so scared they were going to lose me.”

The procedure took so long that Moore’s epidural ran out at one point, to which doctors gave her anesthesia to put her out. “When it was all over, my doctor said, ‘This was one for the books,'” Moore jokes.

After everything, Brooklyn Doris entered the world on November 4 — she was born nearly six week premature. “They laid her down on my chest, and those screaming cries stopped immediately,” Moore recalls. “She was just so perfect, so tiny. And just like that, all my dreams had come true.”

“We’re so in love,” Moore gushes about the birth of her daughter. She and Daly named their first child after where the they met and fell in love, as well as Moore’s grandmother. “Everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. But she’s such a tough baby; so determined. And every step of the way, she kept surviving and getting stronger. She’s my miracle baby. There’s no other way to describe it, she’s my miracle baby.”